Thee Sacred Souls

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.70
About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Thee Sacred Souls

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

