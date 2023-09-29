Top track

Guns Don't Kill People, Rappers Do

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goldie Lookin' Chain

New Cross Inn
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Guns Don't Kill People, Rappers Do
Got a code?

About

Goldie Lookin Chain

+ supports

Austerity Dogs

Dog Rotten

14+ (under 16's to be accompanied)

Presented by New Cross Inn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Goldie Lookin' Chain

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.