Eliza

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £26.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eliza at O2 Forum Kentish Town.

This price includes a £1.95 venue restoration levy.

This is an 8+ event (+14 standing, 8+ seated - under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Kaeto, Laura Groves, ELIZA

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

