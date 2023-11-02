Top track

Egyptian Blue

Hyde Park Book Club
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Every element of Egyptian Blue’s angular and uncompromising sound brings with it an urgency that is both rare and vital. Their duo of critically acclaimed EP’s to date, both released via Yala! Records, have made the Brighton-based band a compelling proposi Read more

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Egyptian Blue

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

