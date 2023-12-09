DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event takes place in the Alexandra Palace Great Hall.
The 2023 Mosconi Cup promises to be the biggest to date with the tournament celebrating its 30th anniversary in the same year as Matchroom launches the World Nineball Tour offering unprecedented o
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.