King Buffalo and Mountain Caller

The Dome
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Centurion
About

King Buffalo at The Dome, London with special guests Mountain Caller

This is a 14+ event (U18s must be accompanied with an adult 18+)

Presented by Desertscene.

Lineup

Longheads, Mountain Caller, King Buffalo (USA)

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

