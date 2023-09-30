DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tangerine Dream brings their From Virgin to Quantum Year tour to Knockdown Center. Following the late career high of their album "Raum," Tangerine Dream continues to extend their visionary work into the 21st century.
Xeno & Oaklander open with a DJ set.
