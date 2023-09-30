Top track

Tangerine Dream: From Virgin to Quantum Years

Knockdown Center
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
$35.80

About

Tangerine Dream brings their From Virgin to Quantum Year tour to Knockdown Center. Following the late career high of their album "Raum," Tangerine Dream continues to extend their visionary work into the 21st century.

Xeno & Oaklander open with a DJ set. Read more

Knockdown Center

Lineup

Tangerine Dream, Xeno & Oaklander

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

