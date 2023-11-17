Top track

Will Butler & Sister Squares + Rhumba Club

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
£22.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

New York-based Will Butler & Sister Squares perform London in support of first new material as a collaborative outfit, with the ghostly and oceanic single ‘Willows’.

A New York–based band rooted in dance and theatre, Sister Squares is Sara Dobbs, Julie Sh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Rhumba Club, Will Butler + Sister Squares

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
