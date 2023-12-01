DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let us entertain you! Live Killers are a unique and exciting non dress-up, music faithful Queen Tribute. Expertly performing the greatest hits, Live Killers breaks the mould by also specialising in Queen's finest deep cuts. Performed with incredible energy...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.