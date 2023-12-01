DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Queen Tribute - Live Killers UK - A Unique Tribute To Queen

The Lower Third
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Let us entertain you! Live Killers are a unique and exciting non dress-up, music faithful Queen Tribute. Expertly performing the greatest hits, Live Killers breaks the mould by also specialising in Queen's finest deep cuts. Performed with incredible energy...

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

