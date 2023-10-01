Top track

Dean

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Terry Reid

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dean
Got a code?

About

“There are only three things happening in England. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Terry Reid.” – Aretha Franklin

Terry Reid is widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists this country has ever produced. His concerts should be a cherished memory Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Philip Seth Campbel, Terry Reid

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.