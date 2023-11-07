Top track

Moulettes - Songbird

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moulettes Acoustic

Norwich Arts Centre
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moulettes - Songbird
Got a code?

About

Following a summer season of Acoustic and Electric shows Moulettes are delighted to announce a Canadian & UK Acoustic Tour in continued celebration of their gigantic & groundbreaking fifth album project, Xenolalia.

Stretching the boundaries of expectation Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

MOULETTES

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.