Top track

Tommy Prine - This Far South

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tommy Prine, Jordan Smart

The Sultan Room
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tommy Prine - This Far South
Got a code?

About

  • Tommy Prine - Tommy Prine's debut album "This Far South'' coming June 23, 2023 is not only a long awaited introduction but a testimony to Prine's 20's and the loss, love, and growth that has defined them. Co-produced by close friend and kindred musical s Read more
The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Tommy Prine, Jordan Smart

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.