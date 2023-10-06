DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elvana: Elvis Fronted Nirvana

CHALK
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£31.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ELVANA: ELVIS FRONTED NIRVANA

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Lout Promotions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Elvana

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

