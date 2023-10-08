DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz up the 80’s: The Jay Rayner Sextet

Bush Hall
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£33.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Restaurant critic Jay Rayner, undoubtedly the best jazz pianist in Britain of all the judges on MasterChef, leads an ensemble of top flight musicians through a vivid night of the very best of songwriting and jazz.

Presented by Bush Hall.

Lineup

Jay Rayner

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

