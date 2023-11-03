DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a Rock n' Roll party!
Applying a rock feel to a heavy dose of hit songs from the 90's and 00's to present, with additional selections from the 70's, 80's, Shake The Room play music that is well-known but not overplayed, and tailor each perform
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.