Voodoo Jürgens - Es geht ma ned ei

Voodoo Jürgens “Wie Die Nocht Noch Jung Wor” 2023

Jugendkulturhaus Cairo
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsWürzburg
€26.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Nach dem Gold zertifizierten Nummer Eins-Debütalbum „Ansa Woar“ (2016) und dem bei den Amadeus Austrian Music Awards als Album des Jahres ausgezeichneten Meisterwerk „`s klane Glücksspiel“ (2019) sowie einem erfolgreichen Soundtrack-Ausflug („Sargnagel –...

Es gibt keine Altersbeschränlung, es gilt das Jugendschutzgesetz.
Präsentiert von dq agency.

Voodoo Jürgens

Jugendkulturhaus Cairo

Fred-Joseph-Platz 3, 97082 Würzburg, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

