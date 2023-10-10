Top track

Big Joanie + Fräulein

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAshford
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Big Joanie

Championed by Thurston Moore, 6Music, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and Brooklyn Vegan, Big Joanie are a London-based Black feminist punk band who combine the melodic pop of sixties girl groups with the fury of nineties riot grrrl and post punk. Aft Read more

Presented by Melting Vinyl.
Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

