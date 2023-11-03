DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Road Runner - The Blue Carpet Band

229
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Human Punk and Wheels And Wax proudly presents:

ROAD RUNNER

Live bands:

The Blue Carpet Band

Shockwave Surferz

DJ's from Human Punk and Wheels And Wax

Bands off by 11pm, DJ's til 1am

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Vinyl Revs.

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

