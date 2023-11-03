DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Human Punk and Wheels And Wax proudly presents:
ROAD RUNNER
Live bands:
The Blue Carpet Band
Shockwave Surferz
DJ's from Human Punk and Wheels And Wax
Bands off by 11pm, DJ's til 1am
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.