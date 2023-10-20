Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michael Sebastian & Friends + Caleb Kunle

EartH
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

On the 20th of October at EartH Hackney Michael Sebastian collects his favourite musicians & dancers to create a wild night of improvisational joy.

Sebastian improvises dance music. His music has the structure Read more

Presented by Wood Burner.

Lineup

Michael Sebastian, Caleb Kunle

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

