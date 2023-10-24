Top track

Lost Society - 112

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

LOST SOCIETY

The Underworld
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost Society - 112
Got a code?

About

Lost Society is a Finnish metal band from Jyväskylä, formed in 2010. The band's current lineup consists of guitarist and lead vocalist Samy Elbanna, guitarist and backing vocalist Arttu Lesonen, bassist and backing vocalist Mirko Lehtinen, and drummer Taz Read more

Presented by ACTION! PRESENTS

Lineup

Dead Label, Lost Society

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs