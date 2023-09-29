Top track

Lord Esperanza

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€25.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LORD ESPERANZA en concert à RENNES !

Les -16 ans doivent être obligatoirement accompagnés d'un majeur.

Présenté par CARTEL CONCERTS.

Lineup

Lord Esperanza

Venue

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)

27 Pl. du Colombier, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

