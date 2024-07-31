Top track

Humanity's Last Breath - Human Swarm

HUMANITY’S LAST BREATH

The Dome
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

HUMANITY’S LAST BREATH

with special guests HEART OF A COWARD

This is a 14+ event. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.

1
Arcaeon, Beyond Extinction, Heart Of A Coward and 1 more

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
