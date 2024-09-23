Top track

bôa - Duvet

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bôa

The Concert Hall
Mon, 23 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$32.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

bôa - Duvet
Got a code?

About

Collective Concerts Presents: Bôa

Due to overwhelming demand, this show has been moved to The Concert Hall. All tickets bought for the Horseshoe Tavern will be honoured.

All ages
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rocket, Bôa

Venue

The Concert Hall

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.