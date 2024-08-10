Top track

Wake Up in the Sky

Gucci Mane Vs. Jeezy Night

El Club Detroit
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
From $13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrate the legacies of Gucci Mane & Jeezy with a night dedicated entirely to their catalogs of music.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pop Off Promotions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

