Maiden Voyage 2024

Burgess Park
Sat, 14 Sept, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
From £56.05

About

3rd Release Tickets are now on sale, with fewer than 350 remaining.

We go again this summer.

Curating this year’s mainstage will be PXSSY PALACE, with other stages hosted by London Queer club Adonis and Berlin-based collective Live From Earth. Fold’s ico...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Maiden Voyage.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arca, Bad Boombox, Bushbby and 17 more

Venue

Burgess Park

Albany Rd, London SE5 0AL, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

