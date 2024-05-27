Top track

UADA w/ Bewitcher, Scathen

The Usual Place
Mon, 27 May, 8:00 pm
About

Black metal titans UADA return to Las Vegas Monday May 27th with special guests BEWITCHER and Vegas' own SCATHEN!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bewitcher, Uada

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

