Tom McRae

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 15 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£26.15

About

Tom’s 9th studio album is an album of duets with some of his favourite French

artists. McRae decided to collaborate on these 11 new songs with various artists as a way of acknowledging his deep love of French music, and deepen his relationship with mainla...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tom McRae, Lowri Evans

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

