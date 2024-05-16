DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ferge X Fisherman

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are proud to welcome hip-hop band Ferge X Fisherman to the Juju's stage for a special headline show.

ABOUT FERGE X FISHERMAN

The songs of the hip-hop band Ferge X Fisherman, detached from any conventionality, are deeply influenced by jazz, which plays...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ferge X Fisherman

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

