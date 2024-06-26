Top track

Merveille - Citadelle

MERVEILLE

Les Étoiles
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.34

About

MERVEILLE dont le voyage dans les mélodies a commencé à l’âge de 7 ans, la jeune artiste du 18e arrondissement de Paris, traverse les frontières des genres, avec une mélodie efficace, un timbre de voix envoûtant et un refrain entêtant.

Son dernier single...

Tout public
Présenté par surVOLTA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Merveille

Venue

Les Étoiles

61 Rue du Château d'Eau, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

