Top track

Artificial Void

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Unprocessed

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Artificial Void
Got a code?

About

Action! presents

Unprocessed

+ Support

This is a 14+ event. All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Unprocessed

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.