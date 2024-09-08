Top track

SARAH KLANG

Lafayette
Sun, 8 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

SARAH KLANG

+ Memorial

Sarah Klang released her fourth album "Mercedes" last fall and embarked on a lengthy European tour that ended with a triumphant sold-out hometown show in Gothenburg, Sweden. The album, named after the artist's daugh...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by FORM.
Lineup

Sarah Klang, Memorial

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

