GionnyScandal

Latteria Molloy
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBrescia
From €23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About GionnyScandal

Classe 1991, GIONNYSCANDAL, al secolo Gionata Ruggieri, è oggi un cantautore e produttore discografico.

Prima di avvicinarsi al rap, milita in una band emo in veste di cantante e chitarrista, influenzato da gruppi come My Chemical Romance e Blink-182. Nel Read more

Event information

MAD EVENTI in collaborazione con Plasma Concerti, sono felici di annunciare il ritorno a Brescia di GIONNYSCANDAL!

Una data speciale di questo Tour con cui potrete direttamente tramite i Vip Pack accedere a contenuti esclusivi di questo live intenso, pote...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MAD EVENTI

Lineup

GionnyScandal

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

