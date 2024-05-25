Top track

You Living Lie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OvO in concerto a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Sat, 25 May, 10:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You Living Lie
Got a code?

About

Sabato 25 maggio ospiteremo il live degli OvO, lo storico duo Noise italiano al centro delle scene post-rock, industrial-sludge e avant-doom di tutto il mondo da due decenni formato da Stefania Pedretti (?Alos; Allun) e Bruno Dorella (Bachi da Pietra, Roni...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

OvO

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.