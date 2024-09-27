Top track

RENDEZ-VOUS

Élysée Montmartre
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
About

RENDEZ-VOUS en concert le 27 septembre prochain !

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rendez Vous

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

