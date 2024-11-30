Top track

Erland Cooper: Carve the Runes Then Be Content With Silence

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
Sat, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
About

Erland Cooper: Carve the Runes Then Be Content With Silence

(Plus support tbc)

'Nature’s songwriter' The Guardian

'One of the most unique, consistently engaging composers of his generation' CLASH

Erland Cooper is a Scottish composer, producer and multi...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ERLAND COOPER

Venue

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Gardner Center Rd, Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

