Betagarri

Sala Apolo
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Betagarri: la banda de ska/rock de Gasteiz que, encontró su segundo hogar en los Països Catalans, vuelven después de 8 años sin pisar tierra catalana para este único concierto que ofrecerán en la Sala Apolo de Barcelona.

Menores de 16 años acompañados d...

Organizado por Panda Artist Management.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Betagarri

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

