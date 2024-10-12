DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Street Adventure

Lost Horizon
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
'Every now and then a band shakes you from your reveries about pop's golden past and reminds you there are still classic chapters to be written', Paul Moody (Q Magazine)

Led by singer and songwriter Nick Corbin, New Street Adventure released two albums on...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Billy Sullivan, New Street Adventure

Lost Horizon

1-3 Elton St, St Jude's, Bristol BS2 9EH, BS2 9EH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

