DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HUMBIRD w/CREEKBED CARTER HOGAN

Raccoon Motel
Tue, 14 May, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Performing LIVE, HUMBIRD w/special guest CREEKBED CARTER HOGAN!!!

ABOUT HUMBIRD ::

Siri Undlin/Humbird writes songs unafraid of ambiguity, it’s music that bares its teeth. Anger and dismay sizzle in response to current events. Heartbreak feels like sandp...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Raccoon Motel.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Creekbed Carter Hogan, Humbird

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.