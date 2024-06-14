Top track

Barry Adamson - Something Wicked This Way Comes

Caprichos de Apolo presenta: Barry Adamson

La (2) de Apolo
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El carácter cinematográfico de la obra en solitario de Barry Adamson es inconfundible: cada álbum es la banda sonora de una película imaginaria. El 14 de junio, el músico y compositor británico con más de cuarenta años de trayectoria estará a Caprichos de...

Organizado por Apolo.
Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

