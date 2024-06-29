Top track

Christian Nodal - Adiós Amor





Christian Nodal

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £61.44

About

LATIN-GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ‘CHRISTIAN NODAL’ LIVE IN LONDON!

The phenomenal Mexican superstar, Christian Nodal, makes his electrifying debut in London on Saturday, 29th June 2024, at the iconic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire!

Nodal, acclaimed for his soulful...

Presented by LPC Concerts
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christian Nodal

Venue

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Shepherd's Bush Green, London W12 8TT

Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity
Accessibility information

