30 Years of Dread : London

XOYO
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £13

About

Yes yes! XOYO Presents… 30 years of Dread! One of the pioneering labels of Jungle and DnB, featuring artists that have supported the Dread label over the years!

We are proud and honoured to be able to play at XOYO with alongside so many iconic residencies...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Ray Keith, Ragga Twins, Bryan Gee and 5 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

