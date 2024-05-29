Top track

Yaya Bey - keisha

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yaya Bey w/ Maxo + DJ Exaktly

The Paramount
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$41.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yaya Bey - keisha
Got a code?

About

Born Hadaiyah Bey, Yaya first started writing songs at the age of nine and emerged onto the scene as a reinvigorating voice in the new vanguard of R&B storytellers with her breakout 2020 album Madison Tapes. Her widely praised 2022 LP Remember Your North S...

All ages
Presented by Goldenvoice
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yaya Bey, Maxo

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.