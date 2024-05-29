DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born Hadaiyah Bey, Yaya first started writing songs at the age of nine and emerged onto the scene as a reinvigorating voice in the new vanguard of R&B storytellers with her breakout 2020 album Madison Tapes. Her widely praised 2022 LP Remember Your North S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.