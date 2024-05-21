Top track

Fredo Bang - Bag Talk (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fredo Bang

Club Dada
Tue, 21 May, 8:00 pm
GigsDallas
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fredo Bang - Bag Talk (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
Got a code?

About

Fredo Bang + Kuttem Reese live in Dallas TX on 5/21!

All ages
Presented by Restless Shows
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fredo Bang, Kuttem Reese

Venue

Club Dada

2720 Elm Street, Dallas, Texas 75226, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.