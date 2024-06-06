DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Akusmi takes the stage at Public Records on Thu June 6 with his mesmerizing blend of ambient techno and hypnotic beats, joined by Christopher Tignor, composer, violinist, lecturer, and software engineer whose emotionally charged scores and unique focus o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.