Akusmi + Christopher Tignor

Public Records
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75

About

Akusmi takes the stage at Public Records on Thu June 6 with his mesmerizing blend of ambient techno and hypnotic beats, joined by Christopher Tignor, composer, violinist, lecturer, and software engineer whose emotionally charged scores and unique focus o...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Lineup

Akusmi, Christopher Tignor

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

