DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Terrazzo Coaster Workshop

The Crown Hotel
Wed, 12 Jun, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Make Your Own Terrazzo Coaster with Miazzo Terrazzo.

Learn how to make your very own terrazzo coaster/tray using eco-friendly Jesmonite!

Join us for a fun workshop where you will create your very own pair of terrazzo coasters.

Completely on trend at the...

This is an 18+ event.
Present by The Crown
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Crown Hotel

128 High St, Boston Spa, Wetherby LS23 6BW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.