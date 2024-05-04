Top track

Spring Tides Psychedelic Music Festival

The Old Church
Sat, 4 May, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In the heart of Stoke Newington, within the whispering walls of The Old Church, a gathering is brewing. Spring Tides, a celebration of music that transcends the ordinary, is a portal to the mystical and the unknown.

As spring breathes new life into the wo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PUShY PUShY PUShY, Hutch, Espuma and 5 more

Venue

The Old Church

Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington, London N16 9ES, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
120 capacity

