Fleetwood Bac

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 28 Mar 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Fleetwood Bac

As one of Fleetwood Mac’s first ever tribute bands, Fleetwood Bac lovingly combine the folk rock magic of the Rumours (1977) era with the hits of Stevie Nicks. Performing as a five-piece without backing tracks and supporting musicians, the band have earnt Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

FLEETWOOD BAC are the world’s first and best Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band, endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself, the only Mac tribute to authentically replicate the classic ‘Rumours’ line-up.

Over the last few years they have received rave reviews from ‘The S...

This is a 14+ event
The Gig Cartel Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fleetwood Bac

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

