Cinco de Mayo Weekend!
Saturday May 4th w/ Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers & Johnny Zapp
Doors: 6:30pm
Show: 7pm
Sunday May 5th w/ Orkesta Mendoza & Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
Doors: 5pm
Show: 6pm
Get ready for the BIGGEST Cinco de Mayo weekend...
