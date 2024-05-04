DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cinco Weekend at Congress feat. Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers and Orkesta Mendoza!

Hotel Congress Plaza
4 May - 5 May
GigsTucson
From $40.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cinco de Mayo Weekend!

Saturday May 4th w/ Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers & Johnny Zapp
Doors: 6:30pm
Show: 7pm

Sunday May 5th w/ Orkesta Mendoza & Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
Doors: 5pm
Show: 6pm

Get ready for the BIGGEST Cinco de Mayo weekend...

21+
Hotel Congress
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.