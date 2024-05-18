Top track

KickBoy EP Launch w/Leftovers and Secret Guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 18 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KICKBOY

KICKBOY

and I cannot stress this enough

KICKBOY

Celebrating the release of our debut EP, join us for a night of weirdo egg-punk, post-punk, donk-punk, robo-clunk, indie-shit, hype-junk, disco-crunk, bongo-beat, grindset-bosscore, chillbeatstost...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KickBoy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kickboy

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

