DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Doppio weekend di musica e divertimento al 105XMasters!
Unisciti a noi per due sabati mozzafiato in riva al mare, dove la musica diventa la protagonista assoluta!
Sabato 13 luglio, abbandona le scarpe e immergiti nella festa sulla spiaggia più emozionant...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.